Plumbers work overtime as frozen pipes plague Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Calls for frozen pipes have spiked at plumbing companies as temperatures in the mid-state have hit rock bottom.

A local church, Strong Tower Bible Church on Granny White Pike, ended up canceling services Sunday after they discovered there was no water over the weekend.

“Out of order sign because we can’t use our bathrooms because there is no water in the building,” said Pastor Gerry Lewis. “As you can see, there’s nothing coming out, hot or cold.”

Lewis had no choice but to cancel Sunday services.

“We have two buildings that don’t have water, so we need to make sure the plumber can determine what the problem is, a hardware problem or a broken pipe,” he told News 2.

Metro Water Services responded, and water was flowing to the meter but not to the building.

Pastor Lewis called Lee Company, which found the problem–a frozen backflow valve.

“When he came out, it was just cold to the touch. When he touched it, it felt like it was below freezing so that determined it was frozen,” he said.

Lee Company has been busy for the past few days, working sun up to sun down.

“It’s been pretty crazy. I was on-call New Year’s Eve and was running pretty much from 7:30 in the morning to well into the night with frozen issues so,” said technician James Vogel.

At the Georgetown Condominiums, residents were warned to let their faucets drip because of the freeze warning. The condo’s fountain is frozen solid.

One family there woke up to no hot water.

“It looks like he’s got some frozen pipes here in this utility room that’s kind of exposed to the weather. He has a water heater in there and the hot water line coming from the hot water heater to the house appears to be frozen,” Vogel explained.

Lee Company is not alone. MJ Frick & Company workers have also been working non-stop.

“We’ve been slammed, working until midnight every night,” technician Trey Edwards said.

They received a service call Tuesday for frozen HVAC drain pipes directly across from Strong Tower Bible Church.

“It was pretty thick, actually, so we just beat it out and installed new pipe, ran new pipe inside, and got her heat back on,” Edwards said.

There are a few simple tips you can follow to prevent from becoming the next victim. Be sure to let your faucets drip, leave lower cabinets that may have pipes opened to allow heat inside, and if you have a garage, make sure you keep it closed to prevent pipes inside from freezing.