OEM Cold Patrols offer rides to Nashville shelters for homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro’s Office of Emergency Management has been conducting Cold Patrols all week in an effort to help get homeless people off the streets on frigid nights.

OEM volunteers go to known homeless camps and hangouts, offering people rides to area shelters. If they refuse, they’re offered a blanket and some Gatorade.

Captain Mike Russell with OEM emphasizes the dangers of being exposed to the freezing temperatures.

“You can get frostbite or cold exposure pretty quickly and not even realize it sometimes,” said Capt. Russell.

Metro is operating at Level 3 of the Cold Weather Plan. The Nashville Rescue Mission says at least two hundred beds are available at the Men’s Shelter on Lafayette Street. At least two hundred beds are also available at the Women’s Shelter on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Room in the Inn is also offering additional beds, while Metro opened an overflow shelter at East Park Community Center on Woodland Street, which also provides a mobile unit for pets.

OEM says roughly half of the homeless people they come across during Cold Patrols accept a ride. The rest take their chances in the cold.

A volunteer with the Angels of Heart charity also tagged along with OEM to hand out sleeping bags.

OEM will be conducting the patrols each night this week through Friday.