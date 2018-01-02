Nashville’s first baby of 2018 born at Centennial Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple welcomed their daughter at exactly midnight Monday at TriStar Centennial Hospital.

She was so anxious to arrive on New Year’s Day, she was born four months early.

Baby Neveah was born to mother Angel, who told News 2 she feels so blessed there are no words to describe how happy she is that her baby is healthy, despite only weighing one pound and 14 ounces.

“She’s mostly breathing on her own and everythings going good so I’m very excited.”

Angel said baby Neveah is a miracle.

Congratulations to the new parents!