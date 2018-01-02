Nashville councilman voted in as domestic violence judge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Council voted for a new domestic violence general sessions judge Tuesday night.

Councilman Nick Leonardo was voted in by his peers, beating out the head of the district attorney’s domestic violence unit.

Ana Escobar, who has been in charge of the domestic violence unit for two years, had also applied to be Casey Moreland’s replacement but lost to Metro council member, Sam Coleman.

Now that Leonardo has been voted in as judge, there will be a special election to find a replacement for his council seat.