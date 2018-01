RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 840 was closed Tuesday evening due a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. in eastbound lanes, not far from the Almaville exit.

TDOT says all eastbound lanes are closed, and westbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.

It’s not known when it will reopen. Further details weren’t released.