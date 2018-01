HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Major water” problems are being reported in Hickman County Tuesday morning.

The county’s mayor told News 2 the issue is scattered throughout the county.

The Hickman County Emergency Management asked that businesses and residents in the area of Skyview, Highway 100, Grays Bend, and Dodd Hollow to Bucksnort to not use water if possible.

The cause of the issue was not immediately released.

Additional information was not released.