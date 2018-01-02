JOE BIDDLE: High tide prevailed

When an SEC team is crushing another football opponent, the crowd starts cheering, “SEC, SEC, SEC, SEC’’ until your ears hurt.

Obviously the opponent’s crowd recognizes it as Southeastern Conference, Southeastern Conference.

I am here today to change past history.

From here forward, when the crowd erupts with “SEC, SEC, SEC,’’ they don’t mean Southeastern Conference.

It stands for “Saban’s Exclusive Club, Saban’s Exclusive Club,’’ in honor of college football’s best college football coach, Nick Saban.

The Alabama coach is a modern day replica of the late, great Bear Bryant.

Just when you detect there is a crack in Alabama’s armor, the Tide rises.

Just when you think Saban is losing his touch and will ride off in the sunset, he summons all the heat in his kitchen and proves he still has “it,’’ it being what other opponents’ coaches never had and never will.

Prime example was the college football national championship semifinal against Clemson in the New Year.

Bama’s defense was dynamic, holding the Tigers to six points. Six measly points.

The national championship will be determined where it belongs, between two SEC teams, Georgia and Alabama.

One from the East, the other from the West.

Georgia took two overtimes to dispose of Oklahoma and its ballyhooed Heisman Trophy quarterback Baker Mayfield in the Rose Bowl. The No. 3 seed Bulldogs took a historic 54-48 win over the No. 2 Boomer Sooners.

The Georgia-Alabama card will be football’s version of the Hatfields and McCoys.

It will be interesting to see how Alabama’s defense handles Georgia’s two outstanding running backs, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. It was Michel who sprinted for a 27-yard touchdown for the game winner Monday night.

Don’t think Saban won’t be prepared for Georgia. The Dawgs have head coach Kirby Smart, who played at Georgia and was on Saban’s staff from 2007-2016 when he got the Georgia job.

Georgia won the 2017 SEC Championship Game, but it was against Auburn.

Alabama had a number of players out with injuries, but as you saw against Clemson, the Tide is ready to roll.

I predict Saban’s Exclusive Club will put another national championship in the trophy case. SEC!!

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.