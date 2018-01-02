JOE BIDDLE: Dawgs kept making history

It was a game that had everything.

Oklahoma had the season’s Heisman Trophy player, Oklahoma quarterback Blake Mayfield.

Georgia had to have stick-em on their uniforms. Their defense was a throwback to Vince Dooley’s Junkyard Dawgs. Once they got their teeth in the Sooners they never let them go.

Mayfield almost single-handed rewrote the Rose Bowl record book in the first quarter. He came out on fire early in the game.

It was a slugfest on both sides. They both scraped and hung on as if their life was on the mat.

It ended with Georgia taking the 54-48 victory in the second overtime when Georgia’s Lorenzo Carter raised his right arm and knocked the Sooners 27-yard field goal attempt off course. Bedlam? You bet. Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm became a grizzled veteran with his 2018 performance.

“We had to believe,’’ said the Warner Robins, Ga. glue that kept the Dawgs in the game, with a heap of help from his defense. “God is good and He stayed with us. We knew we were a four quarter team.’’

Carter’s field goal block was the third for Georgia this season.

“Carter went through the play that won the game.

“I got up in the air, got my right hand on the ball,’’ Carter said.

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart agreed it was a classic, with both teams spilling their guts out.

“What a game. I feel sorry for Oklahoma. They played their tails off.

“Nobody ever quit.’’

If not for Carter’s right claw, we would still be there all night.

Fans had just enough time to find their seats before Baker Mayfield, who was ill through the week, started the New Year’s Eve celebration.

The Sooners first three possessions produced three touchdowns and they jumped ahead 21-7. They rolled up 207 yards in the first quarter.

They didn’t stop after the first quarter. As the late Cubs baseball Hall of Famer Ernie Banks used to say, “Let’s play two.’’

Georgia will now take on the winner of the Alabama-Clemson game, which was delayed due to the double overtime game.

It could turn out to be yet another Alabama-Clemson matchup. Why not, if it happens?

But if it does, the people who put this year’s four teams together got it right.

They got the four best teams and paired them up. Everyone stood back and watched history in the making.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com