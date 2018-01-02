It’s happening: Titans take on Chiefs in playoffs this Saturday on News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s happening. The Tennessee Titans are in the playoffs. Our boys in blue (9-7) will take the field this Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6).

Kickoff at 3:35 p.m., and you can watch the game right here on News 2.

We’ll be hosting a pregame special from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. as our crews will be in Kansas City for the big game. Cory Curtis, Joe Leadingham, and Brent Remadna will be there to witness the playoffs hype and give us an on-the-ground look at game day.

If you want to watch the game around other Titans fans, News 2 is also hosting a watch party with the Tennessee Titans and 104.5 The Zone in downtown Nashville. The watch party is being held at the George Jones Museum on Second Avenue; the time will be announced soon.

In anticipation of the game, News 2 will also be holding a “Blue Out” all day Friday. We’ll all be wearing blue to work and we encourage you to do so, too! Be sure to send us photos of you, your families, and coworkers all decked out for the Titans. You can email them to pix@wkrn.com or submit them on our Facebook page.