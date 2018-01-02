It’s cold, but we haven’t hit a record low yet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While it’s really cold these days, it apparently could be much worse.

We haven’t hit a record low so far with this arctic blast.

Tuesday morning, though, temperatures registered at 5 degrees. The last time it was low was Feb. 19, 2015.

Crossville, Tennessee, did hit a record on Tuesday, plunging down to just 1 degree. The record was 3 degrees in 1977.

The bad news: It’s expected to get colder as an arctic blast moves in Canada. Check out the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

