Frozen biscuit recall affects 12 states, numerous brands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A company that manufactures frozen biscuits sold under numerous brand names voluntarily recalled some of them Tuesday.
The recall affects biscuits made by the T. Marzetti Company, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The biscuit dough may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
The FDA says although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Affected biscuit dough was distributed throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
Consumers should not consume these products. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.
See a list of the affected brands and products below.
|Item #
Full UPC
|Description
|Count per pkg
|0788002640
|SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|1116103754
|SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|12 ct
|1116103755
|SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|1122503092
|VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|1122508421
|VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|3582604815
|FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|3680004683
|FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|12 ct
|3680007549
|FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|3825911726
|SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|3825911892
|SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|4129075433
|PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|20 ct
|4129075434
|PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|4164300718
|LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|20 ct
|4164300719
|LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|5193333968
|PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|20 ct
|7145220434
|MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|7229200025
|MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|12 ct
|8685402591
|LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|12 ct
|8685404014
|LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct
|8685404894
|LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
|20 ct
|8826703140
|SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|12 ct
|8826703141
|SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|20 ct
|8826703152
|SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|12 ct