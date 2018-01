Frozen biscuit recall affects 12 states, numerous brands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A company that manufactures frozen biscuits sold under numerous brand names voluntarily recalled some of them Tuesday.

The recall affects biscuits made by the T. Marzetti Company, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The biscuit dough may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The FDA says although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Affected biscuit dough was distributed throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Consumers should not consume these products. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

See a list of the affected brands and products below. Click here to see a gallery of product images.

Item #

Full UPC Description Count per pkg 0788002640 SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 1116103754 SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 1116103755 SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 1122503092 VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 1122508421 VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 3582604815 FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3680004683 FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 3680007549 FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3825911726 SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3825911892 SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 4129075433 PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 4129075434 PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 4164300718 LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 4164300719 LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 5193333968 PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 7145220434 MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 7229200025 MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8685402591 LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8685404014 LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 8685404894 LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT 20 ct 8826703140 SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8826703141 SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 8826703152 SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct

Brands affected by frozen biscuit recall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration) (Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration)