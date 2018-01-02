Deputies: Arizona family of 4 found dead in vacation cabin

PARKS, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona family of four, including two young children, staying in a northern Arizona cabin has been found dead of possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of the four family members were discovered Monday in Parks, Arizona, following a request for a welfare check.

A friend of the family told deputies that members had not returned phone calls.

Authorities say a deputy reported a strong odor of gas coming from the home before the bodies were discovered.

The El Mirage family has been identified as 32-year-old Anthony Capitano, 32-year-old Meaghan Capitano, 4-year-old Lincoln Capitano and 3-year-old Kingsley Capitano.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office believed the deaths are related to possible carbon monoxide poisoning.