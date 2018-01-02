Delivery driver accused of picking up pot from Ashland City post office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A delivery driver who works for a company that subcontracts with Amazon was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with picking up marijuana sent through the mail.

Mark Shankle Jr. was arrested around 4:30 a.m.

According to drug agents, the 27-year-old drove a rental truck to the post office in Ashland City. That’s where investigators said he loaded a pallet of packages into the truck, including a Christmas gift mailed from California.

Inside the priority mail pouch was 2 pounds of pot, giftwrapped for Christmas, investigators say Shankle deliberately pulled aside and opened.

Postal investigators told News 2 the package was red-flagged, and the postal service discovered it was pot after obtaining a warrant.

Members of the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force were then called in to help make the bust Tuesday morning.

Authorities said this is not the first time Shankle has been in trouble for this type of crime. On Oct. 31, 2016, U.S. postal inspectors got word a suspicious package had been sent to the Melrose branch.

Police set up at the post office, and when a woman came out with the package, arrest affidavits indicate Shankle drove his vehicle in a manner that investigators say was running interference so the woman could get away.

Both were ultimately taken into custody. Once the package was opened, 4 pounds of pot were found inside.

In 2011, Metro police pulled Shankle over for running a stop sign. According to an affidavit, he dove in the back seat of the car where there was reportedly a strong odor of marijuana. The arrest documents indicate he fought the officers and pulled a handgun during the struggle. He was arrested with half a pound of pot.

Drug agents also told News 2 Shankle is on probation and charged federally with four counts of armed robbery.

A spokesperson for Amazon sent News 2 a statement that says, “This does not reflect the high standards we have for suppliers and the individuals they employ to transport packages. We are addressing this with the carrier directly.”

Additionally, the spokesperson said the subcontractor has been told Shankle will not be allowed to drive for them if they intend to continue doing business with Amazon.