Debate over Airbnb continues as another Metro Council vote is deferred

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The debate over whether certain Airbnbs should be allowed in Nashville has lingered at Metro Council for months. Residents will still have to wait for a decision.

The issue at hand is whether non-owner occupied short-term rental properties (STRPs) should be allowed in residential areas.

Non-owner occupied STRPs are homes that are solely rented on websites like Airbnb and HomeAway.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, a bill that would classify non-owner occupied STRPs as commercial businesses was deferred for two weeks.

Still, dozens of people used the public hearing to try and persuade council members to vote their way. It was their last chance to speak publicly about the issue.

There are some residents, including members of the citizen group “Coalition for Nashville Neighborhoods,” who believe non-owner occupied STRPs are mini-hotels and there shouldn’t be commercial properties in residential neighborhoods.

“I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase ‘there goes the neighborhood’ that’s what I believe will happen,” North Nashville resident Ruby Baker told Metro Council. She worried what other types of businesses would operate in residential areas. “I’m sure there are more business owners waiting in the wings to bring another type of commercial business into our neighborhoods.”

Others residents, including members of group “Nashville-Area Short Term Rental Association,” say they are responsible owners and their properties should be treated like any long-term rental.

“Me and my boyfriend have a child and we have put every single penny of our life savings in order to get our STR up and running,” said STRP owner Sherein Reddin. “We have wonderful neighbors who support what we do, we’ve never had any issues and we greet our guests in person. We have strict rules.”

There are four separate ordinances that either regulate or phase out non-owner occupied short-term rentals. They will be voted on at the Metro Council meeting on Jan.16.