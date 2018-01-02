Cold snap continues its grip on Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Temperatures across Middle Tennessee remained in the single digits Tuesday morning as a cold snap continued its grip on the Volunteer state.

Temperatures were so low, pipes began to burst in buildings across the region.

Pine Street Flats in the Gulch was one of the places affected as a fourth floor apartment’s exterior wall sprinkler pipe burst. Firefighters on the scene said the apartment had a bout 2 to 3 inches of water.

Residents were briefly evacuated but no one was displaced.

Firefighters also responded to the Duke apartments were they say a pipe burst as well.

Metro continues to update the status of its Cold Weather Response plan at coldweathernashville.com. There you can find plenty of resources and information about what to do during the cold days.

If you see someone on the streets and you’re concerned about them, call Metro’s non-emergency number at 615-862-8600.

Officers are conducting “cold patrols” and do welfare checks for those sleeping on Nashville’s streets or in their cars.

Temperatures will remain below freezing until at least Wednesday. Click here for a complete forecast.

The East Park shelter in Nashville will stay open until 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Rescue Mission and Room in the Inn is also operating under extended capacity.

And in Murfreesboro, two shelters are opening Monday night –one for women and one for men. The men’s shelter is at First Baptist Church, while the women’s is at St. Paul’s Episcopal. They open at 7 p.m. Call 615-203-3828 for information.