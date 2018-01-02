20 years later, East Tennessee man reunited with missing class ring

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee man got a surprise he never expected, more than 20 years after graduating all thanks to a stranger.

David Beets was 18 years old when he lost his Clinton High School class ring. The gold ring was engraved with his name and musical notes representing his time in choir.

Beets said he doesn’t remember where he lost the ring, but at the time, he thought it was on campus. That was in 1996.

Over 20 years later, Matt Ryan, a complete stranger, came across the ring while he was out using his metal detector near the school.

“I guess I’d been playing there in my younger days, just having some fun with some of the guys I grew up with. Luckily he found it 20 years later,” said Beets.

“You don’t find gold rings in the ground every day. Especially something that old,” said Matt Ryan, who found Beets’ class ring.

Ryan said he knew it probably had significant value to the owner. Since Beets’ name is engraved on the band of the ring, Ryan began to look for him using social media.

“I guess nervous a little bit. If someone found something of mine that had been sitting here for 21 years in the ground, it’s mixed emotion is basically what it is,” said Ryan.

When Ryan finally found Beets, he asked what year he graduated. It was the year written on the ring.

“Immediately, I’m like, ‘Okay, I think I know what he’s found.’ It was over 20 years ago that I had lost the ring,” said Beets.

The two reconnected on New Year’s Eve 2017, and at the start of 2018, Beets was wearing the ring he thought he would never see again.

“I thought it had been lost forever. It was exciting, I could tell it was exciting for him to be able to find it and get it back to its original owner,” said Beets.

Ryan said he plans to continue looking for items, like the lost ring, with the hopes of bringing others back to special items they lost.