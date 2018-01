CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Clarksville early Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Mills Drive.

Fire crews had the fire under control at the home by 9 a.m.

The identities of the victims was not immediately released but the Clarksville Fire Marshal told News 2 they were adults.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.