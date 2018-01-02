11 juveniles charged with murder in Nashville in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In 2017, at least 11 minors were charged with criminal homicide in Nashville.

Some of the 11 suspects are accused of killing other minors, while others are accused of killing adults. The youngest suspect is 12-years-old.

In January, two teens were arrested for shooting and killing two other teens at an Antioch home.

Three 16-year-olds were arrested early in 2017 for the murder of 18-year-old Javonte Robinson.

In May, 15-year-old Trinity Quinn was arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of a West Nashville gas station clerk.

Also in May, 14-year-old Mario Woodard was arrested in the shooting death of 20-year-old Travis Rosemond.

In August, Metro police said they planned to charge 15-year-old Scottie Bailey, Jr. will criminal homicide after his father died from a gunshot wound suffered on July 23.

Sixteen-year-old Jamarius Hill and 17-year-old Antonio Jenkins are among the four suspects arrested for the October murder of 16-year-old Deberianah Begley.

The youngest suspect is only 12-year-old, and Metro police have not released her name. She was arrested following the New Year’s Eve shooting of 16-year-old Brentrice Wilson.

News 2 spoke with community activist and youth advocate Earl Jordan of Partners in the Struggle about youth violence in 2017.

Jordan said, “When you have no hope, and no one giving you that hope, it’s easy for you to go out and do negativity. So we’ve got to give our kids and also these young adults, and also these young men, African American men that look like me, we’ve got to give them hope.”