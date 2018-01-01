Using cell phones in Tennessee school pickup zones could now be costly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you are dropping off or picking up children this week in a school zone, you should be aware of a new state law that could cost you some money.

It’s one of several laws taking effect January first that impact school safety and cell phones.

Rep. John Holsclaw was Tennessee House sponsor of a bill that could cost you a $50 fine when talking on a cell phone in an active school zone while the car is in motion.

The measure had sponsors hoping for more earlier this year when they were working on it.

“There is not a week that goes by without someone calling me complaining about somebody on their cellphone not paying attention,” said former lawmaker Jim Tracy when he was the senate sponsor last February.

Rep. Holsclaw and Tracy tried to get cell phone use while driving for those under 18 banned, but that may be a battle for another year with Tracy now taking a state job in the Trump Administration.

The school bus safety and cell phone issues took on a renewed importance after the deadly Chattanooga school bus crash in November of 2016 when six children lost their lives. Just two weeks ago, prosecutors said the the then 24-year-old driver was on his cell phone at the time of the deadly accident.

Lawmakers responded this past year with a bill requiring drivers to be at least 25 and a new training program for them.

Most observers expect there will be more bills dealing with school bus safety and cell phones when the upcoming session begins on Jan. 9.

