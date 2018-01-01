Phillip Fulmer gives New Year’s address to Tennessee fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer posted a New Year’s address on social media Monday.

“We have much to be proud of and there is also much work to be done as we move forward into the New Year,” said Fulmer.

Fulmer discussed student-athletes’ achievements and the future of the University of Tennessee.

Student-athletes had a record-setting overall GPA of 3.07. Fulmer said it is the highest GPA record for both male and female athletes in the school’s history.

Track athlete Christian Coleman won The Bowerman Award, the highest honor for collegiate track and field.

The Lady Vols basketball team is ranked No. 7 and is currently undefeated.

“We need you to come out to the basketball games and support these outstanding players and coaches,” said Fulmer.

The men’s basketball team is ranked No. 19.

“Coach Pruitt and everyone associated with our football program is working really hard to return our team back to where we belong,” said Fulmer. “I know Jeremy will provide the leadership that will get us back to championship football.”

Fulmer said UT Athletics will be built on trust, communication, warmth and intensity.