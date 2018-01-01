Nashville opens overflow shelter as frigid temperatures linger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Nashville will open an overflow shelter Monday night as the frigid temperatures linger in Middle Tennessee.

The East Park Community Center, located at 700 Woodland Street, will open as a shelter beginning at 6 p.m. Monday. It will stay open until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Rescue Mission and Room in the Inn will also operate under extended capacity.

Metro continues to update the status of its Cold Weather Response plan at coldweathernashville.com. There you can find plenty of resources and information about what to do during the cold days.

If you see someone on the streets and you’re concerned about them, call Metro’s non-emergency number at 615-862-8600.

Officers are conducting “cold patrols” and do welfare checks for those sleeping on Nashville’s streets or in their cars.

Temperatures will remain below freezing until at least Wednesday. Click here for a complete forecast.