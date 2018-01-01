Nashville murders hit 20-year high in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday’s killing of Brentrice Wilson, 16, marks at least the 106th murder of 2017.

The last time Nashville had this many murders was in 1997 when there were 112 murders that year.

At least 16 youth were victims of homicide in 2017, according to Metro police data, although not all of these have been classified as murders.

Wilson was killed on New Year’s Eve, allegedly by a 12-year-old girl who was handling a stolen gun. Wilson was a Maplewood High School student, and Metro Nashville Public Schools put out a statement about her death:

MNPS is saddened to learn about the tragic death of a 16-year-old Maplewood High School student. This is a heartbreaking event for all of us here at Metro Nashville Public Schools, especially the staff and students at Maplewood. The district is providing grief counselors to support faculty on Tuesday and students on Wednesday when they return to school. Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of this student.

On New Year’s Day, the group “Partners in the Struggle” organized a gathering at sunset to honor Nashville homicide victims of 2017. It took place at the Greenwood Cemetery, east of downtown Nashville.

Earl Jordan is the organizer of the group. He said, “We’re seeing our kids getting into situations where it’s becoming deadly, and it saddens me. It should sadden all of us, everyone that lives in Nashville. When we see a child that was murdered in our city we ought to be mad, we ought to be upset, and we ought to say ‘What can we do to make sure it doesn’t happen again?'”

Jordan said Monday’s event was held also for Nashville youth who are still alive. He said the community should help make sure those youth make the best choices possible going forward in the new year.

Other high-profile youth homicides victims of 2017 include 16-year-old Deberianah Begley, who was killed while fleeing gunfire in East Nashville. Ja’Donte Hancock, 17, was killed during a home invasion near downtown. Harmony Warfield, 7, was killed in an accidental shooting by a 2-year-old. Warfield’s death was classified as a homicide but not a murder.

The youngest murder victim of 2017 was an 11-month-old, killed in July. His mother has been charged with child abuse and murder.