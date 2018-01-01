Most Wanted: Police search for Dickson man accused in business burglary, vehicle arson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Not long after a business was burglarized within the city of Dickson, police named Jose Roberto Alonzo as a suspect.

According to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, the 32-year-old set fire to a vehicle to create a distraction during the burglary.

Also an accused car thief, Alonzo was booked into the Dickson County jail in May.

He was later released on bond, but never showed up for his scheduled court appearance.

“Alonzo failed to appear on a burglary charge and a violation of probation for driving on a revoked license,” Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe told News 2. “At this time, with the information that we have, we haven’t been able to take him back into custody.”

Court documents show Alonzo, who also uses the name Jose Padron, has been booked at least five times at the county jail.

Sheriff Bledsoe said he could also be behind several other break-ins at businesses around Dickson, which makes it even more important to take him into custody.

“From our perspective, it’s normally not a one-time thing,” the sheriff said. “Most of the people that we have encountered in our investigations, it’s not their first time, and normally, it’s not their last.”

Alonzo is about five feet seven inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He has a tattoo of his daughter’s name.

Anyone with information on Alonzo’s whereabouts is urged to call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-789-4130.