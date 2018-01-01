Maury County Schools to remain closed to avoid spread of flu

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students were supposed to be back in school this Wednesday in Maury County, but the district cancelled classes for the week.

Superintendent Christopher Marczak said he was alerted the county is experiencing a severe influenza Type A problem.

In order to prevent the flu from continuing to spread, classes are cancelled for the rest of the week, Wednesday through Friday.

Marczak said the school district’s consulting physician confirmed what the Centers for Disease Control is reporting regarding the high risk of infection regarding Type A. There’s a concern if students return, the flu would spread even more.

The superintendent also said the doctor believes that the disease will plateau at the end of this week and that we should be in the clear for Monday.