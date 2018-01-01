Man injured in shooting near West Nashville hookah lounge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is recovering after he was shot near a West Nashville hookah lounge early Monday morning.

It happened near Lebanon Nights restaurant and hookah lounge on Charlotte Pike around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 it received multiple calls of a shooting at the business.

When officers arrived, they found patrons hiding in the back of the lounge, but no suspects or victims.

The victim later showed up at TriStar Centennial with a gunshot wound to the arm.

His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.