I-24 West reopens following head-on crash involving wrong-way driver

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Robertson County were closed early Monday morning following a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver.

It happened near the Maxey Road exit just before the Montgomery County line around 3:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 a black Nissan collided with a silver Chrysler.

There was one man in each of the cars. One was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment while the other was uninjured.

The roadway reopened around 5 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies are working to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.