Hair salon is latest target in rash of Bellevue burglaries, break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some business owners in Bellevue are wondering if the same thief be responsible for several break-ins and burglaries.

There has been a rash of businesses that have been broken into lately, the latest a hair salon, where the suspect got away a wad of cash.

At Susan Randall Hair Studios, customers can sit, relax and enjoy their time, but Saturday night there was an unwelcome guest who smashed the outside glass door, pried it open, and broke in.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you, you know. I never thought it would happen to me,” said owner Susan Randall.

But it did happen, and apparently the thieves were looking for money.

“They took the cash register and then they took my safe from the back,” Randall told News 2. The safe had money and checks inside.

Randall has been in business for 15 years and has 10 employees. She now wants to make sure they get their first check of the new year come payday.

“I had to close my checking account so none of my checks will be good this week, so we got somehow figure out how we are going to do payroll; we usually do that on Mondays,” she explained.

This business is not alone. There were several other break-ins the same night. The Coin Laundry has been hit three times over the past two weekends.

Police arrested Casey Spiak, 27, for those break-ins, as well as burglaries at Glitz Bridal, and Sukis Alterations.

“It’s shocking; it’s really shocking that this area in Bellevue, such a great area, and there have been so many break-ins; it’s concerning,” Randall told News 2.

She said she’s not sure if the same suspect is responsible for her break-in, but she knows her business will bounce back.

“We’re going to up our game, and we’re not going to let this beat us down,” Randall said.

She now plans to increase security and is planning to add cameras.

Spiak remains in the Davidson County Jail, facing six felony burglary charges.