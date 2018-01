ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a home in the Priest Lake community late Sunday night.

It happened at a home on Gondola Drive, just off Smith Springs Road, around 10 p.m.

Everyone inside the home was evacuated to safety.

Fire officials told News 2 said the fire may have begun in the chimney.

No additional information was released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.