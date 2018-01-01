Few early flurries, but bitter cold a bigger concern for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Although there were a few overnight flurries in spots, dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills are having the most significant impact in the mid-state.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday morning AND again from midnight to noon on Tuesday for wind chills from 0° to -10°.

Wind chills this low can cause frostbite in 30 minutes or less to exposed skin.

Actual temperatures have been in the single digits this morning.

Today’s highs in the low 20s will be the coldest high temperatures on record for Jan. 1 in many areas.

Record lows are even forecasted for Tuesday morning:

The expected low in Nashville tomorrow morning is 4°, with the record being 5° (1977).

In Clarksville the forecast is 1° which would break the record of 3° (2001).

Bundle up, be safe, and Happy New Year.

