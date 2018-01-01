Dozens expected to take polar plunge at YMCA camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – How about taking a dip in Percy Priest Lake this frigid New Year’s Day to benefit a great cause?

YMCA’s Camp Widjiwagan is hosting its annual polar plunge on Monday to raise money to send children from Middle Tennessee to summer camp.

The doors open at 11 a.m. for fun with the whole family including a snowball launch, penguin bowling and free popcorn and cotton candy.

The plunge into Percy Priest Lake happens at 12:45 p.m. and general admission is $6.

Camp Widjiwagan has been hosting the plunge for 20 years and organizers hope 2018 will be the most popular ever.

Click here to learn more.