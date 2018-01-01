Deputies: Boy dies after stepfather threw him against wall at Fla. motel

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives say a young boy is dead after his stepfather allegedly threw him against a wall at a Florida motel.

Jack Junior Montgomery, 31, faces a felony first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 6-year-old Brice Russell.

At 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Montgomery called 911 to report he found his stepson unresponsive inside their room at the Masters Inn in Seffner, Florida.

Upon arrival, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue found the child lying in a bed. He was pronounced dead at 10:59 a.m.

Investigators said the child and his three siblings were in Montgomery’s care while their mother was at work.

His siblings told investigators they woke up to find the 6-year-old in tears.

They said they witnessed Montgomery hit Brice and throw him around the room. They said their stepfather threatened them with violence if they would not join in and punch their brother.

Investigators said the children watched Montgomery pick Brice up by the leg and throw him into a shelf along a wall. They said they saw blood on Brice and that their brother never woke up after that.

Detectives ultimately determined that Montgomery had punched the child in the face, mouth and stomach with a closed fist, threw him around the hotel room and shoved his face into the carpet.

Montgomery was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder.

His bond is set at $870,000.