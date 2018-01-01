CrimeTracker: Middle Tennessee’s Most Wanted – January 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to track the most wanted suspects across Middle Tennessee.

The News 2 CrimeTracker: Most Wanted Marathon begins at 4 a.m. Thursday and will continue through News 2 at 10 p.m.

Each newscast will feature men or women wanted for various crimes across the region. You can watch News 2 on air or at wkrn.com/live.

