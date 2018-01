PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country singer RaeLynn is asking for help after she says her dog ran off following her performance on New Year’s Eve in Pigeon Forge.

RaeLynn was the featured performer at The Island in Pigeon Forge Sunday night. The artist posted to her Instagram that her dog, named Dolly, got scared by the midnight fireworks and ran from the band’s bus.

Anyone who has seen Dolly is asked to contact RaeLynn at @raelynn on Twitter or @raelynnofficial on Instagram.