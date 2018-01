ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in a crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Roberston County Monday morning.

It happened near mile marker 20 around 6:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 a man died after his car hit the rear of a tractor-trailer.

The right lane of traffic is currently blocked. The roadway is not expected to fully reopen until 8:30 a.m.

No additional details were immediately released.