Weather Alert: Dangerous cold grips Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The coldest air of the season will usher in 2018.

Thousands of people celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Nashville are feeling it tonight.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 10pm tonight to 9am Monday, and again from midnight to noon on Tuesday for wind chills of 0° to -5° tonight and -5° to -10° tomorrow night. The threshold for a Wind Chill Advisory is for when wind chills get down to zero or below.

Our New Year’s Eve Forecast for midnight calls for a temperature of 15° with wind chills -2° to 3°.

We expect a low by daybreak New Year’s Day near 10°, with single digits in outlying areas, and wind chills between 0° and -8°.

Highs will stay in the low to mid 20s Tuesday, and we will not see temps get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. However, another front brings 20s back for highs both Thursday and Friday.

Finally, next weekend we may get a bit of a warm-up into the low 30s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday.

