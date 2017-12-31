Titans beat Jaguars to clinch first playoff berth since 2008

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been the mantra of the Tennessee Titans all season, a win is a win and that’s all they needed against the Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch their first playoff spot since 2008.

It was a defensive struggle with the Titans lone touchdown coming on a 66 yard screen pass to Derrick Henry in the first half that gave them a 6-0 lead.

After the Jaguars answered with a field goal the Titans came up with two crucial turnovers that led to six more points and a 12-3 lead at halftime.

Leading 15-3 the Titans were marching down the field when a blown hand-off exchange between Marcus Mariota and Derrick Henry led to a Jacksonville defensive touchdown to make it a five point game in the fourth quarter.

But those were the last points of the game as Marcus Mariota picked up a crucial first down with his legs to burn the clock and give the Jaguars the ball back with just 18 seconds to go and no timeouts.

On the Jags’ first play, Blake Bortles was intercepted by safety Kevin Byard for the second time in the game to seal a 15-10 win and give the Titans their first playoff berth since 2008.

The Titans will face the Jaguars again or the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card game next week.