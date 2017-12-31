TBI investigates homicide in Pickett County

PICKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway into the death of a Pall Mall man found in his home on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a family member discovered the body of 63-year-old William Rich inside of the residence on Chanute Road.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

No suspect information has been released.

The homicide investigation also involves the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney General’s Office.