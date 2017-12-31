2 men found shot in vehicle along North Nashville interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 65 in North Nashville was shut down for several hours Sunday morning after two men were found shot in a vehicle.

Metro police said officers were called around 6 a.m. to a shooting incident along I-65 just north of Trinity Lane.

Officers said two men had gunshot wounds. The vehicle the two were in had multiple bullet holes.

Both men were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on air and online for updates.