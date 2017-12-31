One mini horse recovering after being struck by car, 3 other animals dead

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn.(WATE) – Two miniature horses and two goats were struck by a car in Strawberry Plains late Friday night.

Horse Haven of Tennessee said one goat and one mini horse died at the scene from their injuries.

The other goat and mini horse were rushed to UT College of Veterinary Medicine. Horse Haven says that the surviving goat had to be euthanized due to internal damage.

The mini horse, called Sparkle, suffered lung trauma and open wounds. Horse Haven also believes she has broken ribs and a cracked pelvis.

Stephanie Solomon, the operations manager with Horse Haven, tells WATE 6 On Your Side that Sparkle is doing well. She is expected to be in the ICU for approximately five more days.

With her wounds closed up, Sparkle is walking and eating. She is still experiencing some pain.

Sparkle’s owner had to surrender her because they could not afford the estimated $2,000 for medical care. So far, Horse Haven has raised $350 for Sparkle’s treatment.

Horse Haven is accepting donations for Sparkle’s care on their website.