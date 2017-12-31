Nashville ready to drop note on a new year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country superstar Keith Urban will headline Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration for a second year in a row.

“We are thrilled to have Keith return to headline our New Year’s Eve show with a lineup that represents the great diversity of music genres thriving in Music City,” said Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, chairman of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and president of DVL Seigenthaler.

In addition to Urban, Maren Morris, Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, Jonny P and Fisk Jubilee Singers will also take to the stage.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Nashville for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

“With the tragedy in Las Vegas still fresh on our mind, as always we are taking the necessary precautions and refining our security plan with partners at the federal, state and local levels, including our full-time security team and the Metro-Nashville Police Department. We moved to Bicentennial Mall last year to accommodate the growth of the event and to enhance our safety measures, and we will continue our efforts to provide the most comprehensive security possible,” Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The event will include the traditional Music Note Drop and accompanying fireworks display to ring in the New Year against the backdrop of the iconic State Capitol building and unique view of the Nashville skyline.