Man sought in assault at Columbia bowling alley

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with an incident Friday at a bowling alley in Columbia.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Timothy Wayne Brown is being sought on three counts of aggravated assault.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at Tenn Pin Bowling Alley on Mooresville Pike.

No other details have been released about the incident.

Police said Brown uses the alias T.I. and may be armed with a gun.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police at (931) 560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch at (931) 388-2727, or Maury County Crimestoppers at (931) 381-4900.