Man barricaded inside Mt. Juliet home surrenders

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police were on the scene of a barricaded man in Mt. Juliet Sunday evening.
Police said they responded to a call in the 1400 block of Westwood Blvd.
The man was wanted and refused to come out when contacted by officers and locked himself inside.
The man eventually surrendered after an hour standoff. Special Response and Crisis Negotiations Teams have cleared the scene.
Police said adjacent apartments in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
Police said more information is to come on the arrest.
