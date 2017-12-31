Coldest air so far this season to end 2017, begin 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for tonight from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday morning and again Monday night from midnight to noon Tuesday.

The wind chill or “feels like” temperatures are expected to range from 0° to -5° tonight and 0° to -10° tomorrow night.

Wind chills in this range can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Today’s high temperatures in the sunshine will only reach the mid 20s, and with a wind running 10-20 mph, wind chills this afternoon will run from 9 to 14 degrees.

If you are headed to the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight to watch the note drop bundle up. The temperature is expected to be around 15 degrees with wind chills from -2 to 3 degrees.

Expect temperatures to remain below freezing until Wednesday afternoon when highs will reach the mid30s. However, another cold front will drop temps back below freezing again for all of Thursday and Friday.

