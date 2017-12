NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What a way to start the New Year! Two Tennessee Powerball players, one in Memphis and one in Dickson, matched four white balls plus the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing.

There were 47,983 winning Powerball tickets sold in Tennessee for the Saturday drawing, but no big winner so the jackpot has jumped to $440 million for Wednesday.

No information is available about the winners until the prizes are claimed.