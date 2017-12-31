BREAKING: 16 year old girl killed by teen with stolen gun in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 12-year old girl is charged with criminal homicide for the overnight fatal shooting of 16-year old Brentrice Wilson at Falcon View Apartments in Madison.

Officers familiar with the case tell News 2 a gun was stolen from a nearby parked SUV and that the juvenile was ‘handling it’ when it went off.

Police also say it was the teen or one of her friends that called 911 to report the shooting.

