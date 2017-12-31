12-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 12-year old girl was charged with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old early Sunday morning in a Madison apartment.

It happened in the Falcon View complex at 201 East Palestine Avenue around 3:25 a.m.

Metro police said officers arrived to find several juvenile girls at the apartment, which is rented by the 12-year-old’s grandmother.

The group of girls left the apartment without the grandmother knowing, went to a nearby parking lot and began pulling on car door handles, according to police.

The girls reportedly took a loaded semi-automatic pistol from an unlocked vehicle.

They brought the gun back to the apartment, which is where the 12-year-old is alleged to hand been handling it and pointing it at other girls when it discharged, fatally wounding Brentice Wilson.

Brentice was pronounced dead at the scene.

After consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, the 12-year-old is being charged at Juvenile Court with criminal homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released.