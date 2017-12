MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person is dead after a car crash in Madison Sunday evening.

Police responded to the call in the 600 block of East Campbell Road in Madison.

Officers on scene confirmed that one person is dead.

Officials also said that a child was involved in the crash. The condition of the child is unknown.

