Would-be robbers get more than they planned for during confrontation near Fisk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two would-be robbers may have gotten more than they planned for Sunday morning.

Police say it was around 1 a.m. that two men attempted to rob a women as she approached her car near Fisk University.

The woman, a security guard, was able to quickly fight back by grabbing a loaded weapon she had in her car.

According to police the woman fired at the suspects and the two men ran away.

Police did locate some blood on the scene and say a man arrived at a nearby emergency room a short time later with a gunshot wound.

The man who had been shot in the hand denied knowing anything about the incident when interviewed by police.

No other information was immediately released.