Vols lose conference opener in OT, 95-93 to Arkansas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They were 9-2 entering SEC play and one of the hottest teams in the SEC, but Tennessee blew a late lead to lose their conference opener to Arkansas 95-93.

Jordan Bone led the Vols with 21 points including a go ahead basket in overtime with under three minutes remaining but it was not enough as Daryl Macon scored 13 of his game high 33 points in the extra period to lead Arkansas to a win.

Admiral Schofield had 16 points for the Vols while Grant Williams chipped in 12 before both players fouled out before the final buzzer.

The Razorbacks used a 29-8 run that started in the final 4 minutes of regulation and ended with 47 seconds to play and an 11 point lead.

With the loss Tennessee drops to 9-3 and 0-1 in the SEC.