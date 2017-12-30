Vanderbilt drops one to Florida 81-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vanderbilt Commodores started up SEC play this afternoon but couldn’t overcome Florida on the road, falling to the Gators 81-74.

Florida cruised through the first half, leading by 20 at the break, but the Dores made a push in the second half with the help of Jeff Roberson, who finished the day with 18 points.

In the finals minutes of the game Vandy got within four points but just couldn’t finish out with the win. Egor Koulechov was the top scorer for the Gators with 22 points, two other Florida players finished in double-digits as well.

This is the Gators first win in five meetings with Vandy. The Commodores fall to 5-8 on the season and will face Alabama on Tuesday.